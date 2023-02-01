Last week we had an extensive look at redfallthe next Arkane Austin game for Xbox. Although what was shown a few days ago convinced more than one player, and clarified a couple of debts, it was recently revealed that this game it will require a constant internet connection, no matter if you are playing it on your own.

According to the frequently asked questions and answers section on the official site of redfall, this title will need you to be connected to the internet at all times. As you probably already know, the game has a cooperative multiplayer componentwhere up to four people can explore the vampire-infested island, but it’s also possible to finish this adventure on your own.

“A persistent online connection is required for single player and co-op.”

Similarly, you will need a Bethesda.net account to access the adventure. Finally, if you want to experience the cooperative mode, an Xbox Live Gold account will be requiredalthough if you plan to play redfall alone, there will be no need for this.

Undoubtedly, sad news for some, since surely many had planned to play alone. redfall will come to Xbox Series X | and PC, as well as day one of Game Pass, on May 2, 2023. On related topics, here you can see the new gameplay of this title.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that Xbox has lately wanted to deliver a message about game preservation, it’s somewhat counterintuitive that they completely tie an experience to a server, which means that eventually it will be impossible to enjoy this experience.

