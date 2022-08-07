Bethesda has confirmed that Arkane’s new game set in the vampire world, Redfall, will have a 30-minute gap in the upcoming QuakeCon.

The showcase will begin at 7:00 pm on August 18th, with the anticipated Redfall reveal that will begin at 7:15 pm and will last until 7:45 pm and “will take you to the next team shooter in the world of Arkane vampires, with new of gameplay, revelations and much more! ”.

Other titles featured will be The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Fallout 4, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Deathloop and Quake, of course. To attend the event it will not be necessary to physically attend, in fact everything will be broadcast on the Twitch channel company officer.

As already mentioned, the title will be playable in co-op, however only the host will be able to save. Redfall game designer Harvey Smith explained “if you join with a friend and he is halfway through the game, and you play with him from this point on and then decide to play him alone, you will start the campaign from the beginning with a character, to whom you will be tied for the rest of the game. game“.

Redfall will be released in 2023 on Xbox Series X | S and PC, and will be featured on Game Pass.

Source: Eurogamer.net