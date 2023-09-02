Redfall will not be remembered as one of the flagships of Arkane Studios, but Bethesda has no intention of giving up, on the contrary it intends to improve the quality of the title and make it a “good game” in the next future. Among the items on the list there are also the already promised 60fps on Xbox Series X|Sone of the apples of contention at launch.

At least this is what Pete Hines, publishing head of Bethesda Softworks, promised in an interview with GamesIndustry. As proof of his claims, he recalled that in the past the company has published games that at launch were far from perfect (see Fallout 76 for example) which have since improved thanks to the constant support of the company.

“We’re always in a learning phase, so that’s nothing new for us. We don’t like not meeting the expectations of our players. At the same time, we’re the same company that has had launches that didn’t go the way we wanted, and we don’t abandon things just because they didn’t start well,” Hines said.

“The launch of The Elder Scrolls Online on PC wasn’t flawless, but we keep working on it. It’s now a hugely popular cross-platform game. The same goes for Fallout 76. For us Redfall is no different. Okay, we didn’t get the start we wanted, but it’s still a fun game… and we’ll keep working on it. We will do 60 fps (on Xbox Series X|S ed). We’re going to make sure it’s a good game because we know that, as a first-party studio, Game Pass lives on forever. There will be people signing up for Game Pass ten years from now and Redfall will be there.”