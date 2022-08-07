Redfall will be present at QuakeCon 2022 and will be the protagonist of a long presentation of about 30 minutesaccording to what reported by Bethesda in the event program, even if we do not know exactly what content will be shown.

We have seen the complete program of events that make up QuakeCon 2022 and, among these, there is also a slot dedicated to Redfall, whose duration seems to be 30 minutes, as also highlighted by Eurogamer: in fact, we are talking about an event that will start at 7.15pm on August 18ththerefore practically immediately after the opening of the convention, and will last half an hour, with a deep dive into the setting of Redfall.

“The Arkane Austin team brings you their next vampire-based team shooter with new in-depth introductions, gameplay details and more!”

We read in the description of the specific event within QuakeCon 2022, which seems to presage the presence of other material gameplay video taken directly from the game build.

On the other hand, Arkane is always quite inclined to explain in depth the characteristics of his games, as demonstrated also by the presentation at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in June and by the various press meetings that have taken place after this presentation, during which also emerged from our interview with the developers with lots of interesting information.

There is still a long time before seeing Redfall in full, given that its release, like that of Starfield, has been postponed to 2023, so there will also be other opportunities to get to know him better. The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, was also announced at QuakeCon 2022 Ghostwire: Tokyo, Deathloop and Fallout 4, as well as Quake and id Software titles.