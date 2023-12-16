Redfall it was the most abandoned game by users In the 2023: this was reported by the HowLongToBeat website, which collects data on the completion of titles and which, in the case of Arkane's shooter Austin, recorded a abandonment percentage of 18.6%.

As we know, last month the development team made Redfall Update 3 available, with many improvements that are pushing players to take back the experienceas part of a path of redemption that at this point does not seem impossible.

In second place in the ranking drawn up by HowLongToBeat we find Minecraft Legends, with an abandonment percentage of 15.9%, while in third position is Forza Motorsport with 14.6%.