Redfall it was the most abandoned game by users In the 2023: this was reported by the HowLongToBeat website, which collects data on the completion of titles and which, in the case of Arkane's shooter Austin, recorded a abandonment percentage of 18.6%.
As we know, last month the development team made Redfall Update 3 available, with many improvements that are pushing players to take back the experienceas part of a path of redemption that at this point does not seem impossible.
In second place in the ranking drawn up by HowLongToBeat we find Minecraft Legends, with an abandonment percentage of 15.9%, while in third position is Forza Motorsport with 14.6%.
Is there a problem with Game Pass?
The fact that most of the games in the list drawn up by HowLongToBeat are available in the Game Pass catalog obviously gives pause for thought: Microsoft's subscription service allows you to access many products at no additional cost, but apparently in many cases we simply try them.
In reality, according to some surveys we know that game completion rates are generally low overall, on all platforms, but HowLongToBeat's findings represent an important testimony given the very nature of the site, which tracks completion times.
