Since its release on May 2, Redfall he has been talked about for the many problems that afflict him. In fact, the fans were disappointed by the numerous problems that the game presents, both of a technical and gameplay nature. Also from a purely content point of view, then, the shortcomings of Redfall they caused a stir.

Phil Spencerhead of the gaming division of Microsofthe commented on the situation, defining himself “disappointed and angry” for having betrayed the trust of its community, left with a bad taste in the mouth by the problems gripping the long-awaited title developed by Arkane Studios.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer on Redfall. “I’m upset with myself. The critical response was not what we wanted.” He praises Arkane, but says “the team didn’t hit their own internal goals when it launched.”

Spencer however, he wanted to clarify what are the reasons linked to this particular type of problem. According to him, in fact, these disputes are related to the freedom that Microsoft leaves to its development studios, whose freedom and creative inspiration must not be affected, because this would prevent the birth of masterpieces such as Sea of ​​Thieves, Grounded or Hi-Fi Rush.

Phil Spencer he then wanted to reassure the frightened fans that a similar fate could also happen to Starfield. The long awaited Sci-fi RPG was still in an embryonic stage of development when Microsoft has acquired Bethesdawhile when the deal materialized with Arkane Studios Redfall it was already in a more advanced stage. Starfieldtherefore, should not present any particular problems.