Bethesda’s Pete Hines gives more hints of what this game will be like, coming in 2022 and to Xbox Series X | S exclusive on consoles

One of the many surprises we met in the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 was the existence of Redfall, the new game developed by Arkane austin, the publisher who has left us jewels like Prey or Dishonored. It will be a 4 player cooperative multiplayer shooter where we will have to face an army of vampires that have isolated a region, depriving the sunlight. Now, we know more details of this interesting proposal.

Redfall will make us fight vampires in summer 2022Pete Hines, vice president of marketing at Bethesda, gave an interview to the portal IGN where he has shown his enthusiasm for Redfall, which he says is different from any cooperative shooter, since it also has Arkane, which is one of the studios that has best explored and redefined first-person action adventures. The manager ensures that it will not be enough to “run around the stage looking for weapons and shooting”. It requires a bit more thoughtful approach, especially to take on some of these bosses as we show you in the trailer. “

Also, he only has good words for Arkane Austin and the intentions they have with his proposal. “They want to make a shooter that has a real sense of place and is dynamic, constantly changing. You never feel like you play the same game twice. I am a huge fan and supporter of this game and have been very excited throughout development, “says Hines.

It will still take patience to see first-hand what Redfall will offer, which will be released in Summer 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X | S exclusively for consoles. In addition, it will be available from its launch on Xbox Game Pass, which you can get it for one euro for the first three months.

