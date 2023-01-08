Redfall will have a component shooter more developed and substantial compared to what was possible to see in the previous Arkane games, according to what director Harvey Smith reported in a recent interview published by GamesRadar, from which it emerged that the team was also able to exploit a help from id Software.

Among the other statements received from the interview in question there is also the fact that Redfall looks more to Far Cry than to Left 4 Dead, staging above all a large open world to explore and interact with, but in terms of gameplay more specifically, Arkane wanted to particularly study the dynamics of a more classic shooter.

According to Smith, Redfall has “more shooter elements” than the immersive sim structure we’ve seen in previous Arkane productions in the past, although many elements still make the gameplay a hybrid between various characteristics. “While it’s true that this game is closer to a shooter than anything we’ve done in the past, a lot of the fun comes from the powers of the heroes,” said Ricardo Bare, the creative director.

“Whether you prefer to use the synergy of Remy and Jacob together or play alone – use the powerscombining them and making the character progress is really a good part of the fun,” explained Bare. So Redfall remains a difficult game to define according to the standard canons, but one element on which the developers have concentrated is a general improvement of the dynamics shooter.

To achieve this result, Arkane turned to colleagues decidedly experts in the field of first-person shooters: id Software. The DOOM authors, who have been particularly close to the team for some time already being part of the Bethesda group even before they all joined the Xbox Game Studios galaxy, helped Arkane improve some aspects of the shooter component: “There is a certain amount of work that it has to be taken into account in order to reach a certain level of quality for a shooter, because inevitably the game will be compared to other exponents of the sector in case the weapons do not give the right sensations,” explained Bare. “We’ve had a lot of feedback from our peers; the developers who worked on DOOM have come to us and given us a lot of feedback a few times, stuff like that, and we’re pretty happy with the results.”

Recall that, after the postponement from 2022 to 2023, Redfall still does not have a release date but various rumors recently point to May 2023, after previously predicting a release for March 2023.