Xbox Games Studios has a lot of PC and Xbox games in the works. Fans are waiting to find out for example when they can get their hands on Redfall, the new game from Arkane Games (Prey, Dishonored). Unfortunately the date has not yet been revealed, but through the well-known leaker billbil-kun we have the opportunity to discover the game price in Europe in the Xbox Series X|S version: €79.99. Furthermore, the price of the upgrade to the Deluxe Edition version has also been indicated: € 29.99.

We repeat that it is only a leak, not an official information, but billbil-kun is a well-known and trusted leaker who regularly shares early announcements like those from PS Plus or the Epic Games Store.

The prices are also in line with expectations for the game. Redfall is clearly a big budget AAA and nowadays games of this caliber on current generation cost 79.99€. The most interesting part is therefore the price of the upgrade to the Deluxe version: €29.99 that’s not a small figure and brings the whole package to a price of €110.

For the moment we do not know what exactly the contents of the Deluxe Edition of Redfall are, but we assume that it includes various additional contents, including aesthetic and more playful ones.

Redfall is one first person shooter, which can be played in single player and in co-op. As a group of vampire hunters, we’ll have to eliminate a series of creatures of the night with various weapons and unique abilities. We remind you that it will also be available on Game Pass.

We also previously discovered the possible release date via leak.