Discussing in the ResetEra forum, the well-known insider (if you can define it that way) Klobrille may have reported the release month of Redfallthe new Arkane game scheduled for 2023 on PC and Xbox, coming to Xbox Game Pass, with a pun that seems to indicate May 2023 as a possible launch.

Responding to another forum user who suspected a possible further delay of Redfall, which would have taken it until autumn 2023, Klobrille replied in a cryptic way, writing in English “I May disagree with that”, or “I might disagree with this”. However, the pun in English is centered on the word “May” which also means “May”, also highlighted by the use of the capital letter.

It is clearly an indication of the month of May 2023, which could therefore be the release period of Redfall, which would also return with some information leaked so far. Klobrille is certainly a subject close to the Microsoft sphere, even if he is not exactly a journalist or insider, so the information should still be taken as a vague rumor.

However, it would return with all the rumors that have surfaced so far about the release of Redfall, which was initially scheduled for March 2023 and then seems to have been pushed internally by a month and a half, which could actually place it in the month of May 2023. In any case, at the moment it is all information that has nothing official, awaiting information from Microsoft and Bethesda.