Arkane has released a new trailer Of Redfall starring the playable characters of this first-person shooter. This time it’s the turn of Devinderof which we can see an overview of his abilities.

Devinder Crousley is a cryptozoologist and aspiring inventor who finds himself stuck in the middle of a vampire apocalypse quite by accident. In fact, he arrived in the city of Redfall during the promotional tour of his book, just before it was subjugated by bloodthirsty monsters. Not all evils have silver linings, as this was the ideal pretext for Devinder to put theparanormal gear of his own invention.

For example, in the movie we see him using a javelin, which once stuck into the ground emits currents that damage and immobilize the unfortunate people in its range of action. Additionally Devinder can throw a disc-shaped device which allows him to teleport from or to it at any time, in order to catch enemies off guard or save their skin in a risky situation.

We remind you that Redfall will be available from May 2, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch. Previously we also saw the trailers dedicated to Remi, Jacob and Layla.