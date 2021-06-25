The project began to hatch after publishing Prey: Moon Crash.

Redfall was the culmination of the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021. It is the new project by Arkane Austin, a studio that has games like Prey or Dishonored. And it is confirmed that the studio has been involved in this cooperative shooter for several years that aims to revolutionize the genre with a relaxed and fun approach.

A Twitter user named Bogorad has investigated the curriculum of one of the game’s developers, who after finally unveiling the game, has updated his work profile, including that Redfall development started in August 2017, just as the Prey: Moon Crush expansion launched.

When it goes on sale it would take about 5 years in developmentTaking into account that its launch is scheduled for 2022, we would go to a full 5-year development, which is not bad at all and shows the evidence of the love that its creators are giving it so that everything goes well. Harvey Smith, Director of Arkane Austin and head of the Dishonored saga, posted his release on Twitter after finally making the project public.

While waiting to learn more about Redfall, its managers recently said that it wants to be a versatile proposal in which no two games will be the same. It does not have a release date yet, but it will be available from its premiere on Xbox Game Pass, service that you can get by one euro for the first three months.

