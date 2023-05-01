Although the embargo on the reviewstwo have surfaced online critics’ votes For Redfall and they are anything but positive. That is: one is a decent 78/100 given by COGconnected, while the other is a resounding 4/10 by Noisy Pixel, which appears to be a real slam.

The review of COGconnected is still online, while that of Noisy Pixel has since been removed, despite having survived the extracts indicative. In fact, in the text it could be read that: “Redfall is an anomaly because a game with such a team behind it cannot be so bad, yet it is.” According to the editor, there are shooter, RPG and multiplayer elements that don’t tie together, for an overall experience that feels confusing and “almost incomprehensible.”

“However, the gameplay mechanics and exploration are always fun, thanks to the satisfaction of taking down enemies and the level design.” There single player campaign is defined as “boring”, while the cooperative one appears to be more fun.

COGconnected review is more positive towards the title, even without reaching enthusiasm. The editor wrote that he enjoyed playing Redfall alone or with friends and that the atmosphere has a strong Salem’s Lot vibe, with the characters all being interesting to use. Despite this, the Arkane title does not revolutionize open world shooters and does not evolve the Arkane Austin games formula.

While waiting for the review, read our preview of Redfall.