Redfall is one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. The title, which will be console exclusive for Xbox, is developed by Arkane Studios (the same as Deathloop) and promises to be a title not to be missed. They are recently available on the official website of Bethesda, responsible for distribution, Title FAQ.

Not only is it brought back to us the release date (May 3, 2023), the different editions available at launch and some information on the “hero pass”which will allow players to get exclusive benefits, but also a interesting detail useful, in practice, for players.

The title has a single player function and a multiplayer function: it is certainly not surprising that a Xbox Gold Membership and a stable internet connection to play the co-op mode, it is rather unusual that it is necessary to be connected to the internet even for solo play.

Redfall therefore, in addition to requesting a Bethesda account to be played, it also needs a constant internet connection, which is very unusual when we talk (even if of modern titles) of modes single player.

There are those who hypothesize that this measure was taken to allow a cadenced piracy control (via networked systems) even in single player mode, but Bethesda did not confirm this.

Redfallthe new FPS from Microsoft, will be released, as already mentioned, on May 3, 2023 and will be available on Xbox series X / S and PC.