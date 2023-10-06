Redfall it was not abandoned by Bethesda but by the players apparently yes, given that the count of contemporary players is currently so low that it has reached the single digit . Basically, no one is playing it anymore, at least on PC.

The graph showing the performance of Redfall on Steam

In reality, it’s been a few weeks since the number of players of Redfall is in free fall, but between the end of September and the first days of October the situation seems to have worsened, so much so that it now regularly happens to see peaks of players below ten units, as detected by SteamDB.

A few hours ago the peak was 6 players, but there were also more critical situations, such as that of October 1st in which at a certain moment there were only two people in the game, for as many as one viewer on Twitch, or that of the 29th September, where there were always two players, but no one watching Redfall on Twitch.

In short, the Arkane Austin title has not exactly made its way into hearts, so to speak, so much so that with a similar amount of players one wonders what can actually be recovered, even with the maximum possible effort.

For the rest, we remind you that Redfall is available for PC and Xbox Series You can also play it via Game Pass.