The dilemma of whether or not video games should be connected to the Internet resurfaced when it was announced that redfall will require you to be online, persistently, to enjoy both single player and multiplayer.

The idea sounded traumatic to many players who began to complain online about this decision, which although it seems controversial, actually appeals to the way in which Redfall will be distributed when it comes out on May 2 on PC and Xbox Series X | S.

The first thing to take into account is that Bethesda is being totally transparent with this issue just over three months after its release. It’s not like you let your potential customers know the situation a week before launch or on the spot. Even hide it. Arkane Studios is always committed to delivering great experiences to players and this is not seen to be the exception.

It is also clear to us that By revealing this information, the news would go viral and it would not take long for the online media and fans to react in all possible ways, both good and bad.

Here come two variables to consider and that are of great weight. Who is going to buy Redfall? For many armchair critics, well, nobody because it comes “free” on Xbox Game Pass. The user who plays it like this will have to connect to the service, download it and play.

In PC Game Pass you can download a video game and play without being connected to the Internet for a period of 30 days, which is how long the subscription lasts, per month, as it is renewed and you must connect once more.

In the case of the console, the same thing happens, but with the only detail that you must also be on your main Xbox. If not, it is necessary to be connected all the time.

What happens to those who buy Redfall on Steam or Epic Games?

Secondly, The sale of Redfall on PC is not limited to the Microsoft Store, it is also available on Steam and the Epic Games Store where it costs the not inconsiderable amount of 1,259 MXN, which is the standard.

Although you think that you become the owner of the digital copy, we must remind you that these are really rents. What you pay is a license and no way. It is written in the small letters of the user agreements and we have been operating like this for a little over 10 years.

Source: Bethesda

You will surely say: “Well, I am going to use the green steam”. Well, for that they also ask you to connect to the Bethesda account to be able to play. They know who they sell or download their video games to, so no one can be too clever. They are measures to protect your products and that can bother more than one. Ultimately, it is a company protecting its interests. If you were on his feet, maybe you would consider doing the same.

If Redfall turns out to be a good game, really, the issue of the Internet connection will be the least of it. And, as often happens, vocal users are the least, despite the fact that they generate the trend.

Is it a bad idea to sell a game that must be connected to the Internet all the time?

Many purist fans of video games will say that it is the worst idea of ​​all and that it is an anti-user measure. Come on, when Gran Turismo 7 came out, despite its graphic presentation and all the good things it had, well it rained with everything because if you disconnected, well technically you had a game shell.

However, the PlayStation car game did not do badly in sales, in fact it helped the franchise reach a new record for units sold. What matters here is that Redfall can be very good and whether it should be connected or not should be secondary or even irrelevant to the quality of the product.

Source: Bethesda

Now too there is plenty of time for Bethesda to change its mind and remove the need for Redfall to be constantly connected to the internetbut we return to touch on that variable of who is going to play it. If you’re the Game Pass user you’re invariably going to log in, if you buy it on Steam it’s pretty much a given that you will too.

Is the need to be connected to the Internet all the time bad for video games? That is the question we will ask ourselves over and over again every time a major release comes along. Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.