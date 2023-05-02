Redfall has attracted the attention of many gamers right away, especially for the fact that we talk about the new project Arkaneteam that gave us titles like Dishonored, Prey and Deathloop. Austin’s division was setting up what many have mistakenly labeled a clone of Left 4 Deadas – final game in hand – the project turned out to be a product of a very different caliber.

This is because, actually, it’s really hard to label Redfall without falling foul of it: we could get away with labeling it as a simple cooperative shooter, but that wouldn’t be entirely correct, given that the first detail of the game to stand out is undoubtedly the horror-tinged atmosphere. Wandering the streets of the small seaside town on an island overrun by vampires thirsty for blood, it will certainly not be a picnic. As per the tradition of Arkane titles, the game will take itself tremendously seriously, also given that we will be able to discover many details of the plot by collecting notes and audio files in perfect style Biohazard.

Let them be specific details about the fearsome Hollow Mani.e. one of Vampire Gods that we will be called to eliminate, or generic background on the protagonists, the story of Redfall will be revealed to us hour after hourwithout however neglecting a touch of humor that never hurts: the protagonists and the other supporting actors of the game they will dampen Indeed the twilight atmosphere with lighter jokes and dialoguealways in perfect Arkane style.

The island of blood

At the level of the game played, Redfall is a split game: the entire island will be a fully explorable battlefield, divided between the city area and a larger rural part. Being basic set up as an open worldthe player will then be able to decide whether to follow the main missions or freely explore the game world on the hunt for side quests (such as hunting for Vampire nests oi refuges to be released). Unfortunately, variety seems to be lacking in the long run, given that after a handful of hours many missions will tend to look a bit too much alike.

Obviously, the main quest is the one that will give way to love us more hunting for various Vampire Gods who have brought chaos to the city and the island. In this regard, the level design will begin to be what Arkane has accustomed us to with its previous titles, putting the variety and decision-making possibilities: to reach a point X we will in fact be able to rely on our stealth skills by bypassing the vampires, exploit our skills in relation to the surrounding environment, or decide to launch ourselves into furious fights against the forces of evil.

It is also true that, in terms of complexity general, we are far from the care placed in games like Dishonoredgiven a general simplification of the play system, although the four protagonists will try to diversify the offer.

Layla Ellison is the first, a biomedical engineering student who was interned in a research facility where something went wrong, leaving her with intense telekinetic abilities. She then follows Jacob Boyera former military sharpshooter turned private contractor, who he peeps into Remi de la Rosa, a brilliant combat engineer who has spent her life on the front lines. Last but not least Devinder Crousleycryptozoologist and aspiring inventor equipped with weapons of his own creation.

Having various characters available in the campaign also ensures two special powers and one Ultimate, which recharge over time once used. In single player the synergies between the powers of the characters will in any case be much less important than in the cooperative online game. To this must be added the possibility of equipping each character with three weapons of any kind, in addition to a special slot for the so-called Blood relic, capable of giving bonuses to total health and usage times of specific items. There is also the possibility of boost up the four heroes with the skill points obtained with each level up, thus increasing the special characteristics of a character or customizing the aesthetics of clothes and accessories.

The Redfall gunplay is quite traditional, and is based entirely on thecombined use of firearms and special powers: the shootings always work quite well, as well as the variety of weapons is never lacking (between shotguns, assault rifles and pistols). To this must be added special fire mouths such as the shoot stakes or the UV cannon (capable of petrifying enemies). Obviously, being our main opponents fearsome bloodsuckers, sticking a stake in their heart to eliminate them permanently will be a good and right thing. There will also be human opponents such as cultists, as well as numerous types of vampires who can move very fast.

As for the matter graphics, Redfall is certainly not a game that will make you cry out for a miracle as regards the technical sector. Played during our test on an Xbox Series S we noticed brief dips in frame rates (although nothing serious), with a texture quality that is certainly not able to squeeze the Microsoft hardware properly.

A bit of a pity, given that the game stands at an “average” level that seems to be well below aesthetically and graphically more refined products such as the recent Deathloop for example. Despite that, the game is translated into Italianas well as dubbed (very well) in our language, something that will delight those who don’t speak English too well.