













Redfall Reveals Its Launch Trailer And You’ll Want To Hunt Vampires

Now this launch trailer for redfall It works to remind you that the game is released on May 2 on Xbox Series X | S and PC. The easiest way to access this title is, without a doubt, through the Game Pass service, so don’t miss out on the opportunity.

An interesting detail around the launch trailer for redfall is that it includes a bit of a song from the grunge era that is Black Hole Sun by Audioslave, but performed by another group for this video game.

Source: Bethesda

On the other hand, it doesn’t hurt to tell you that this game shows its heroes in iconic settings such as the historic center of Massachusetts. You will also have to visit psychic underworlds or be among an avalanche of shots and special powers in which you will have to survive.

Technically we are talking about a world where all the individuals and their vampiric deities are after you and our heroes need every possible advantage.

We also recommend: Ghostwire: Tokyo receives huge update with its launch on Xbox

Minimum and recommended requirements to run Redfall on PC

If it happens that you are one of those who are going to play Redfall on PC, then you should know what are the minimum and recommended requirements to run this Bethesda game.

The minimums:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB of available space

Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

The recommended ones

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD 5700 / NVIDIA RTX 2080 / Intel ARC / 8 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB of available space

Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

Well, as you probably already realized, the recommended thing to run Redfall is a PC model of more or less a high-end from about 2 or 3 years ago. If you have those specs, you already made it.

Excited for Redfall? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.