Redfall will require an always-on connection to play even if you decide to avoid multiplayer altogether and enjoy the title of Arkane as a single-player game. A decision that, like other cases in the past, has sparked discussions within the community, who is annoyed by thealways online and who isn’t, given that nowadays staying connected to the network 24 hours a day is normal.

Let’s make a brief summary for those who missed the latest Redfall news: the FAQs on the official site state that “a constant online connection it is required for single player and co-op multiplayer”. Unfortunately, no explanations have been given as to the reasons behind this decision. We can only assume that Arkane designed Redfall as a drop-in/drop-out co-op game rather fluid, or that allows you to switch from singleplayer to multiplayer seamlessly with external players who can join or leave our game at any time.

However, this alone would not be enough to justify the always online. For example, Dark Souls and Elden Ring also allow you to switch from singleplayer to cooperative multiplayer and PvP at any time, but also include an option to play completely offline, without forcing the user to stay constantly connected to the Internet.

In short, either Redfall has some other mechanics at stake that have not yet been officially presented that require a constant connection to the Internet, or we are faced with a decision that will inevitably cause discussion, indeed it is already doing so, even on our pages.

Redfall isn’t the first game that causes discussions for always online and it probably won’t be the last either

There are those who point out that we are no longer at the beginning of the new millennium when the Internet was still in full diffusion and evolution: in 2023, having access to the Internet both at home and on the move and at any time has now become the norm for most part of the people. In short, those who complain about always online would only be that very small percentage of players who live in rural areas or those who simply want to make it a matter of principle or, worse, as an excuse to make a boorish “console war”.

On the other hand, among those who criticize the always online Redfall, as well as that of Gran Turismo 7 and Diablo 4 (just to mention other relatively recent cases), remember that sooner or later the Redfall servers will also close their doors and that that point will not be able to use the game in any way, although it was designed to be faced completely in single player. All in all, an offline option should be the norm in these cases too from a conservation perspective. Then there are those who remember that the unexpected can always happen: in the event of server or Xbox Live problems, scheduled maintenance or personal causes (moving, inefficiency of your manager and so on) it would be impossible to access something for which you paid. And which side are you on? Let’s talk about.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.