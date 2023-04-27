Redfall will be available soon and players who have made or are about to pre-order have the opportunity to run the preload, so as to be immediately ready to launch and eliminate any additional waiting. Through the preload we also have the opportunity to find out how much the game will weigh initially. On PC you will need to have space for 94.3 GB, while on Xbox Series X you will need to have 77.31 GB available.

Obviously these figures are related to the preload version by Redfall. Updates could arrive, even before launch, that change the total weight of the game. In any case, the video game is already quite massive and requires quite a lot of space.

Obviously the weight of a game isn’t directly proportional to the quantity of content and above all it doesn’t tell us anything about the quality, but the first impression is that it’s not a small video game.

Speaking precisely of the Xbox version, we also remind you that an update will arrive after the launch that will introduce the Performance mode. Redfall, at the time of release, will only have the Quality mode on consoles, i.e. it will only go to 30 FPS: an option that players don’t like very much, but initially you will have to settle for more detail and a lower frame rate.

We also remember that Redfall will be available on Game Pass since launch, like every Xbox Game Studios exclusive.

Finally, we leave you with the trailer that shows the abilities of Devinder of Redfall. We remind you that the release date is set for May 2, 2023.