New data reveals that redfall is one of the worst rated games of all time in Steam. redfall It came out in early May 2023 and received mixed reception, with a current Metacritic score of 59. The user score on Metacritic is much lower at 2.9, and the version for pc it has a score of 1.8.

Players have experienced numerous issues with redfall since its release, with many fans complaining about its artificial intelligence and bugs in general. As a result of the various issues they are facing, players are leaving negative reviews for redfalland the game currently has a “Mostly Negative” rating on Steam. Now it seems that redfall has cemented its place as one of the worst-rated games on Steam.

This list includes the 100 worst games of Steam of all time, and redfall is the newest addition to the collection. as revealed Steam, redfall is among the 14 worst rated games in Steamwith a score of 2.85. War of the Three Kingdoms It is the lowest rated game in Steam of all times according to these data, while Flatout 3: Chaos & Destruction ranks second. redfall isn’t the only AAA game on this list, as titles like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Battlefield 2042 They occupy positions 25 and 28 respectively.

games like Resident Evil Resistance and Wolfenstein: Youngblood are also in the top 100 worst-rated games in Steam, and this list includes titles from other well-known franchises. In addition, it includes recent releases such as Wild Hearts and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and it will be interesting to see if these games go up or down the rankings with patches and updates. As expected, fans will find on this list games that have received negative reviews in some form.

The head of XboxPhil Spencer, recently commented on the disappointing launch of redfallstating that Microsoft will review certain processes to prevent this situation from happening again. The interview specifically mentions playing the game at 60 FPS, which is currently not available in the version of xbox series x of redfallsince it is expected to arrive later through an update.

With redfall now available in Xbox and pc, Microsoft is generating anticipation for its next big release in the form of Starfield, which will have its own presentation on June 11. This event, titled Starfield Directwill be issued immediately after the submission of Xbox Games Showcasewhich begins at 11 am Mexico City time.

redfall is now available in pc and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: Game Rant