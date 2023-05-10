Redfall it’s not the game many expected, or even simply hoped for. Heavily criticized in the global review phase, Arkane Austin’s shooter was not treated with kid gloves even by the players, who rightly criticized the technical problems and more. However, according to data from True Achievements, Redfall was the second best launch for an Xbox game in 2023, behind only Atomic Heart.

Obviously the True Achievements data does not represent the entire Xbox ecosystem, but they give us a general idea of ​​​​the potential success of the game, at least among the most hardcore fans who are interested in Objectives and the like. Despite the criticisms, in terms of playing time, Redfall was the third most played game by True Achievements users in the week ending May 7, 2023, behind only Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

We repeat that it is about partial data, but considering the enormous criticism leveled at the game, lower numbers could have been expected. However, the explanation for this data is simple: Xbox Game Pass has given many the opportunity to try the game without investing additional money. Not surprisingly, in fact, on Steam Redfall is a failure and has lost more than 70% of players in four days.

Redfall it is also a game of a flagship genre, namely a multiplayer shooter (cooperative, to be precise). Obviously it will be necessary to see if users will continue to play this week and the following ones.

In any case, Redfall remains an improvable game; In fact, Phil Spencer said: “we have disappointed the expectations of Xbox players”.