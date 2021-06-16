During the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase, Microsoft surprised everyone with the announcement of a new exclusive for Xbox Series X | S, called Redfall. This new title is developed by the people of Arkane Studios, parents of games like Dishonored or Prey, and despite the initial doubts of the studio’s fans, it seems that they will be able to rest easy.

In a interview with IGN, Bethesda Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Pete Hines, has confirmed that the game will offer everything that Arkane Studios is known for, and that it will be very different from what is seen in other cooperative shooters, where it will be necessary to perform strategies and tactics with our colleagues to succeed.

Redfall “offers everything Arkane is known for”

It’s not the same as any four-player co-op shooter, but it does a lot of things that Arkane is well known for and has spent the last 20 years refining and honing and getting really good at it, and I’m really excited for people to see more on Redfall and what he’s doing. To coin a phrase from another game publisher, this is not a Leroy Jenkins game, it is not a game that is going to work very well if you just get into it. It requires a bit more thoughtful approach, especially when taking on some of these bosses like the ones we showcased in the trailer.

Arkane Studios has consistently shown a penchant for allowing player freedom to be at the epicenter of their titles, be it low / high mayhem in Dishonored or the myriad ways players can escape the loop in the long-awaited Deathloop. With Redfall, the developers wanted to experiment with new things, and we hope it comes out as well as possible.

Redfall will hit the market in the summer of 2022 on Xbox Series X | S and PC, and it will be, how could it be otherwise, available on Xbox Game Pass from the day of its launch.