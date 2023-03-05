Now that we are relatively few months away from the launch of Redfall on PC and Xbox, apparently Arkane Studios is ready to let various content creators and the international press try the game during an event in closed doors which will take place during the month of March.

The confirmation comes from various posts on Twitter, such as the one published by colteastwood below, which published photos of the elegant invitation received from Arkane and Bethesda, which mentions an exclusive event scheduled for March 2023. On this occasion, participants will be able to try Redfall hand, as we learn from the same content creator who speaks of a hands on event. The tweets in question were also re-shared by the game’s official account, confirming the veracity of the information.

As we can see, the invitation does not report a precise date, limiting itself to indicating the month of March. In any case, various tried articles and videos should appear on the net with first impressions and new details on Redfall, as confirmed by colteastwood’s response to a Twitter user who asked if the youtuber will be able to share information on what was shown during the ‘event.

Redfall will be available from May 2, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog.