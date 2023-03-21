Tomorrow, March 22, they will arrive new information on Redfall from an event that Bethesda organized for the international press and in which we at Multiplayer.it also took part: as stated in the post below, theembargo related to these contents will expire at 3.00 pm, Italian time.

Thus, the closed event of Redfall in March is confirmed once and for all and we imagine that the participants in the presentation have tried the experience with hand: you will discover the whole truth with us live, always from 15.00 tomorrow.

“We have invited some very special guests to be the first heroes in the world to set foot on deadly Redfall Island,” reads the post. “Tomorrow at 10 AM ET we will be sharing their stories!”

A few days after the Redfall story trailer, it seems that Bethesda’s promotional machine has set in motion in view of the official launch of the game on PC and Xbox Series X | S, set for May 2nd.

As you know, in Redfall we will be able to control a vampire hunter who moves within a team to free the island of Redfall, in fact, from this dark presence and from a barrier that prevents the sun’s rays from filtering, allowing bloodsuckers to take control of the territory and impose their own violence.