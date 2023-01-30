After the recent presentation staged with the Xbox Developer Direct, Microsoft and Bethesda have released some new images Of Redfallshowing various glimpses of thesetting and some moments of gameplay for the new upcoming Arkane game.

We saw Redfall’s new release date gameplay trailer last week, from which we learned that the game will arrive on May 2, 2023.

On this occasion, various news emerged in this regard and there was also the opportunity to further explore its knowledge with the preview that we have published in recent days.

The screenshots visible in the gallery above allow you to take a look at various scenarios of Redfall, between interiors and exteriors, all somewhat disturbing but characterized by the particular somewhat caricatured style that seems to characterize the entire Arkane and Bethesda game.

In recent days, details have also arrived on the Heroes Pass, bonuses for Xbox Game Pass and Redfall pre-orders, so by now the picture on the game is quite complete, pending the release which will take place at the beginning of May. We also remind you that Redfall will be available on day one in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass and it’s an Xbox and PC exclusive.

While remaining linked to the Arkane tradition of immersive sims, this new title is probably more tending towards the purest shooter, with the presence of characters equipped with various specific skills.