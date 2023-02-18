Redfall was unveiled at IGN Fan Fest 2023 with a new trailer extended of gameplay focused on the game mechanics and the exploration of the setting, which looks very promising and appears pervaded by an undoubtedly fascinating atmosphere.

Out May 2 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, Redfall will undoubtedly be one of the spearheads of the Microsoft line-up for this year and the company is confident that the Arkane Studios title will help grow the number of subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.

Structured as one co-op based shooterRedfall will put us at the helm of a handful of brave hunters determined to defeat the hordes of vampires who keep the island of Redfall in check, after having closed it under a barrier that blocks the sun’s rays.

Playable both in groups and alone, in all cases while remaining connected to the internet, the game aims to introduce new and interesting ideas in a genre that still has enormous potential today.

“Redfall combines single-player and multiplayer mechanics into one experience, allowing you to face the darkness alone or with up to four players,” reads the official synopsis on Steam.

“Teammates can harness the abilities and gear of various heroes and join forces to find creative ways to end the vampire apocalypse. You’ll have specialized weapons at your disposal, and you’ll be able to modify characters with abilities and upgrades based on the style of play you prefer.”