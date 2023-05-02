According to a rumor in the corridor, Microsoft he would never really believe in the success of Redfall. This was reported by user @GyoJvfr, a video game dealer in Lyon who claimed to have many Arkane Lyon members among his customers. We have indeed verified his qualifications, and also the relative closeness to the French development studio.

“Having the good fortune to have many Arkane Lyon developers among my clients, here is what they told me. Initially they didn’t believe much in Redfall and seemed to want to finish development quickly. Arkane Lyon is working on a much more ambitious game. I know more.”

Naturally his words must be taken with due caution, because they are not officially confirmed, even if they actually support the impression many have had, that Microsoft accepted Redfall when it acquired Bethesda because it was nearing completion.

Also interesting is the hint of a more ambitious project in the works at Arkane Lyon, which incidentally is not the same studio as Redfall, made by Arkane Austin, the studio of Prey. The hope is that now even the Austin division will be put on a title more in its comfort zone.

