According to Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft it has no plans to close Arkane Austinthe development studio of Redfall. The Xbox executive answered a question posed to him by Axios journalist Stephen Totilo, explaining that the developers are currently working on updates and new content for the game.

According to Booty, Redfall was a missed opportunity, but not by much, to the point that Microsoft wants to support the development team in order to improve the game, making it what the authors had in mind. One thinks of a Sea of ​​Thieves-like strategy, which with Rare’s game has proved successful, given the enormous post-launch success. It also appears that Microsoft has taken some responsibility for the launch problems, so much so that Booty said: “I feel responsible that we could have done more with Arkane.”

Booty’s words echo those of Phil Spencer on Arkane, who had declared: “At first we didn’t do a good job of involving Arkane Austin and making him understand what it means to be part of Xbox and be a first party, using a little ‘ of our internal resources to help them get rid of that adventure faster.”