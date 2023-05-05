Redfall has lost a good portion of its players on Steam. Precisely, it has just over 70% of active users lost compared to launch day. The data comes from SteamDB.

While the number of users rarely remains fixed at the launch peak in the following days, Redfall has suffered a significant decline. It went from 6,124 active users at the same time (number among other things far from incredible) to 1,807 active users at the same time (peak of the last 24 hours). At the time of writing, the actual figure on Steam is even lower at 1,276 users. This morning it had dropped to 751 users, a four-day low.

This is obviously not a surprise, given that the game is not of very high quality and was released with various technical problems. Despite this, these are “worrying” data.

The only lifeline for the game, probably, are Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Microsoft’s service will allow many to try the game and, considering that it does not require additional costs, it could lead many to give it more than one chance, especially after the arrival of some patches.

That Redfall is not what gamers hoped for is no secret and even Phil Spencer has admitted that Redfall has “failed the expectations of Xbox gamers”.