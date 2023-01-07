Redfallone of the Xbox exclusives of 2023, is not inspired by Left 4 Deadas thought by many, but more ai Far Cry. This was said by Harvey Smith and Ricardo Bare of Arkane Studios in an interview granted to the Games Radar + magazine, in which they said they were really satisfied with the results achieved with the game.

Presented as a cooperative shooter, Redfall was immediately compared to Left 4 Dead. However, Ricardo Bare explained that it is not Valve’s game that we need to look at, while affirming that he considers the misunderstanding understandable: “It is understandable that someone has come to this conclusion. There are four playable characters, you can play cooperatively and face undead. But in terms of the gameplay and the experience that Redfall offers, it’s nothing like those games. Redfall is more like Far Cry.”

Arkane Studios’ goal with Redfall was never to create a cooperative shooter in which you face hordes of enemies, but more to experience the characteristics it is known for in an open world, leaving the player to shape the his adventure.

Bare: “You’re in a big oper-world. There’s a base where you can talk to NPCs and get side quests. You can follow the quests and go through the story-related ones. Or you can do whatever you want and exit , go somewhere, go to the slaughter and see the world we’ve created.”

How big will the world of Redfall be? Much more than Talos I, where Prey was set. Smith then explained that part of the appeal of the game will come from the freedom of approach: “Some of Redfall’s best moments come from walking around, absorbing the world and being immersed in the action in an instant. This is the atmosphere that we wanted to create from the beginning.”

The release of Redfall is scheduled for 2023, a date yet to be determined. Some rumors want it coming soon and according to the words of Arkane members, the game is practically almost ready.