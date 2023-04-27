Redfall reappears with the official launch trailerwhich now marks the arrival on the market of the new Arkane and Bethesda game, expected on PC and Xbox Series X|S also through Xbox Game Pass directly to day one, as for all Microsoft first party titles.

The trailer in question provides a mixture of gameplay and cutscenes, making a sort of summary of the information released so far on the characteristics of the game and its history.

In particular, the great protagonist also in this case is thesetting: the island of Redfall invaded by vampires seems to be the great protagonist of this new adventure.

The launch trailer does a good job of immersing us in the particular atmospheres of Redfall, probably more than it has been possible to see previously with the gameplay videos entrusted to IGN. In this sense, this new trailer presents a good montage that invites you to deepen your knowledge of the game and its protagonists, complete with a distorted version of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” as the soundtrack.

Redfall is one open world first person shooterwhich allows you to explore the large island of Redfall in an attempt to free it from the invasion of vampires and dark forces that have taken control of it, using one of the four available heroes, each with their own skills and combat characteristics.

The game can be played in single player or cooperative multiplayer, thus allowing for different approaches to the story and gameplay. Redfall is developed by Arkane Austin, the creators of Prey and Dishonored, and in the true style of the team allows players to choose their own path on the island and fight the hordes of vampires and minions in various ways.

Explore a highly detailed open world and bring light to the darkest reaches of the island as you fight to uncover the secrets of the bloodsuckers. Choose from a variety of heroes with unique and upgradeable abilities and equip them with the customizable weapons found across the island.

Redfall will release exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2, 2023the preload has been available since the last few hours, while more information can be found in our trial published last month.