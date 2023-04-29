Bethesda Softworks, Arkane Austin and Xbox announce the initiatives planned for the release of Redfallnow upon us being set for May 2, 2023: it is a general launch event on Twitch and also a Redfall Party live in Milanat the America restaurant.

The international launch event will be streamed on Twitch, starting at 00:30 Italian time on May 2, 2023, as also reported in the official tweet below: it is a livestream with Arkane Austin during which it will also be possible win a special Redfall-themed Xbox Series X and matching controller.

As for the local initiative, Microsoft has announced the Redfall launch party, which will take place on May 2 from 18.00 at the Hamerica’s restaurant in Milan. Here they will find a vampire-themed menu, hands-on with the game and meet & greet with some of the most famous creators on the Italian gaming scene.

To celebrate the release of Redfall which will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass and PC from May 2, 2023, Bethesda and Arkane Austin invite all enthusiasts and fans of the game to a special “with the vampire” party that will take place at the Hamerica’s restaurant in Corso di Porta Ticinese 6 in Milan from 18.00 to 22.00.

The restaurant will be decorated in Redfall style for the occasion, with themed menus containing burgers inspired by the game and the four protagonist heroes (Layla, Jacob, Devinder and Remi). It will also be possible to try the game on the available Xbox Series X and PC stations and meet some of the best-known Italian creators such as Kurolily, Kodomo, Cydonia, Coop TV, Kroatomist, Himorta, Kaaat and HontasG.

In order to enter the restaurant with the “skip the queue” and access the area dedicated to creators for the meet & greet, it is necessary to pre-register for the event at this link. We recently saw the Redfall launch trailer.