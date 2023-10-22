Bethesda is considering some sort of path of redemption For Redfallthe shooter from Arkane Studios which was received in a less than positive manner by both critics and the public.

In short, the update that brought 60 fps to Redfall would only be the beginning of a journey aimed at recovering a title that It undoubtedly boasts great potentialbut which so far has not been able to express itself at its best, so to speak.

The indiscretion comes from journalist Jez Corden, who said he had heard Bethesda developers talking about how Redfall will be supported for a few more years in an attempt to redeem the project in the eyes of users, improving it in every aspect.