Redfall seems to be already dead: the title of Bethesdadeveloped with Arkane Studios has virtually dropped to zero on Steam. The title was one of the first first party released on Xboxes (and PC of course): the game has undergone an intense media campaign by influencers and beyond but controller in hand, it has not met the expectations of the players who have abandoned the title.

According to the data reported on SteamDB, there are around 20 people playing the title across the entire platform with a peak of 38 total players – chilling. Of course, we are talking about a title on Xbox Game Passso many may have played the title on original platforms and Phil Spencer commented as follows:

There’s nothing harder for me than letting the Xbox community down. I’ve been a part of it for a long time. Obviously I work for Xbox, I’m the head of the company, I have a lot of friends and I get a lot of feedback, and to see the community lose faith, be disappointed, disappoints me and makes me angry.”

The patron of Microsoft he then continued with: