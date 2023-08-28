Redfall seems to be already dead: the title of Bethesdadeveloped with Arkane Studios has virtually dropped to zero on Steam. The title was one of the first first party released on Xboxes (and PC of course): the game has undergone an intense media campaign by influencers and beyond but controller in hand, it has not met the expectations of the players who have abandoned the title.
According to the data reported on SteamDB, there are around 20 people playing the title across the entire platform with a peak of 38 total players – chilling. Of course, we are talking about a title on Xbox Game Passso many may have played the title on original platforms and Phil Spencer commented as follows:
There’s nothing harder for me than letting the Xbox community down. I’ve been a part of it for a long time. Obviously I work for Xbox, I’m the head of the company, I have a lot of friends and I get a lot of feedback, and to see the community lose faith, be disappointed, disappoints me and makes me angry.”
The patron of Microsoft he then continued with:
We do review simulations for every game we release, and this is double-digit lower than we thought we’d get with this game. This is one of the most disappointing things – we would never strive to release a game that we think will be reviewed in the 60s, that’s not part of our goals. If you look at review scores over the last year – and this is by no means a defense – I think the teams have done a better job of raising the quality bar of the games we’ve delivered… and this game was significantly below of our internal metrics compared to actual reviews. But this is nobody’s fault but ours, and we have to acknowledge that.”
