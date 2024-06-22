Redfall, Arkane Austin’s open map shooter, was not particularly appreciated at launch, due to the many technical and content problems. The updates were published at great distances from each other and, sadly, only after the announcement of the closure of the team did a final update arrive which improved some components and added the possibility to play offlineso as to keep the game alive.

It is a mostly negative and sad situation for the people involved, but sometimes it is good to try to find the positive side, as done by a ex-member of Arkane Austin.