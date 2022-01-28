Last year Microsoft closed its Xbox / Bethesda presentation at E3 with the reveal of a brand new title from Arkane, Redfall.

According to what is shared by Bethesda in an official statement, “Redfall is an open-world cooperative FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. In keeping with Arkane’s dedication to carefully crafted worlds and creative game mechanics, Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay to the cooperative action and FPS genres.“.

Now, thanks to Idle Sloth who reported a tweet from Arkane Studios Fan Espanol, new rumors have emerged about the title, which would reveal details on the launch window, longevity and more.

According to what the insider shared, Redfall will be released at October and there would be a fifth playable character not yet revealed. James Masters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is expected to voice the main villain, while the campaign should last about 18 hours.

We remind you that Redfall is expected on Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Source: Reddit.