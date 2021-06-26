L’E3 of Microsoft is Bethesda ended with the announcement of a new exclusive console, Redfall, co-op title in style Left 4 Dead, developed by Arkane Studios.

The title is currently slated for 2022, so we’ll have to wait a bit before we have it in our hands. The official information ends here, but a quick look on the net allowed us to find out more, especially about the teams that are supporting Arkane with this project.

Apparently, in fact, Arkane wouldn’t be the only one working on Redfall. As reported on the profile LinkedIn of Jeff Senite, animator of id Software, it seems that the developer is currently working on the Arkane title. This would involve the help of the developers of Doom in the making of the future multiplayer.

Also, again thanks to LinkedIn, we learn that Redfall has been in development for almost five years: the environment artist Francisco Cruz III he wrote on his resume that work on Redfall began immediately after the publication of Prey which, let’s remember, is dated 2017.

A five-year gestation and supporting id Software: will it be enough to create a title of great importance for the Xbox library?

Redfall will be released on PC and Xbox Series X / S in the course of 2022.

