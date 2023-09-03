In a long interview with gamesindustry.biz, Bethesda’s Pete Hines returned to talk about Redfall. In short, he explained that the Arkane game it has not been abandoned and that Bethesda (publisher) will continue to work on the game to improve it.

“We’re the same company that had releases that didn’t go the way we wanted, and we don’t abandon things just because they didn’t start well,” Hines said in response to a question about Redfall’s difficult departure. He went on to point out how the team had previously managed to improve The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 and how he brought them into line with the expectations of the team and the fans.

“Okay, we didn’t get the start we wanted, but it’s still a fun game… and we’ll keep working on it,” he continued. “We will add 60fps. We’re going to make sure it’s a good game because we know that, as a first-party studio, Game Pass lives on forever. There will be people signing up for Game Pass ten years from now and Redfall will be there.”