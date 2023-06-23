Redfall is not a success and we do not believe that there are people who thought otherwise. The game was poorly received by critics and audiences, on average, and since D1 there have been many problems. The game is exclusive to Microsoft and has been released on PC and Xbox Series X|S and has been a part of Game Pass since D1. Considering all this, it is therefore not surprising that Microsoft’s latest statement on the matter: Redfall “generated minimal sales”.

The information comes fromhearing between the US FTC and Microsoft regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Xbox has not indicated precisely how “minimal” these “sales” are, but in any case we can say that it has not been a commercial success by any point of view.

Earlier this month, developer Arkane Studios reported that the shooter has been played by “millions” of people since it released, though that’s not necessarily an indicator of success. For starters, this figure does not refer to player engagement, which means that it does not indicate how many of the players who started playing Redfall actually continued. Also, it’s worth noting that as the game is available via Game Pass as mentioned above, it may have attracted a large number of curious players without generating any sales.

Arkane Studios in recent years has struggled to find success with all its works: the previous ones, however, have been received with greater positivity by the press and by the fans of the team. Redfall, on the other hand, is the first real big misstep which, however, will not have particular consequences; in other words, Microsoft doesn’t want to shut down Arkane Austin.