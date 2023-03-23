Redfall is the first cooperative multiplayer shooter from Arkane, or rather not: Redfall is a single player experience in the classic spirit of Arkane. This and other apparent contradictions have dotted this period of approach to the launch of the team’s new game, so as to raise the doubt that, simply, Redfall was not understood well from the beginning. Obviously, the communication of Bethesda and Arkane did its worst on this front: the first appearances of the game seemed to focus on the cooperative spirit, on the presence of a shared online world and on features that seemed to tend clearly towards the live service, but progressively these certainties have been undermined and the game has returned to being more and more a title in full Arkane style, reassuring everyone a bit but also leaving us somewhat confused.

After our last trial of Redfall published in these hours there are few doubts left: the game is a title fully based on the classic Arkane DNA, leveraging a mainly single player experience but which is also enriched by the possibility of facing it in cooperative multiplayer , with immersive sim features that integrate well with a first person shooter base that is perhaps the best ever seen before in a production by the same team (and on this aspect we probably also have to thank iD Software, which seems to have helped a lot to perfect this component). All very positive impressions, so as to increase the sense of disorientation: didn’t we understand anything? It is probable, considering that hardly a game that is transformed during construction manages to come out so well within a couple of years, and moreover with such a marked identity.

If this were not the case, it would be a sort of miracle on Arkane’s part, which would have substantially solved the same problem that seems to afflict various large-caliber modern productions and which we discussed in a talk about it a few days ago, i.e. the risks in launching into apparently popular trends but which tend to decay in a short time, leading to the ruin of projects long years of development. It is not impossible, but it is more probable that Bethesda had simply decided to focus on other aspects to promote the game initially and then, realizing the feedback and the general spirit, instead opted to enhance the classic style of the team still very present even within this new production. On the other hand, being one of the games found between the independent organization and the subsequent acquisition of Microsoft, it is also possible that it could have subsequently counted on larger funds, perhaps being able to expand aspects that were previously less preponderant.

Among the various U-turns, the one on always online also arrived today, another topic of great discussion until a few days ago: to tell the truth, Arkane has not said that it will be removed, but has made it known that he will work on it so as not to make it an essential requirement. In this case the change of mind seems to have derived directly from the controversies that emerged following the announcement of this feature, but it is curious that it adds to the queue of changes and twists (to which we could also add that of the presumed absence of the disc in the physical version, later denied).

