The development of Redfall it has been going on for almost four years: according to some curriculum, it seems that Arkane Studios has carried out two major projects practically at the same time, this one and Deathloop.

Announced at E3 2021 with trailer and release period, Redfall will put us in command of a group of hunters of vampires in a fascinating and original scenario, the island of Redfall, isolated from the rest of the world by a sort of barrier that prevents the sun’s rays from passing.

According to the research carried out by Timur, always very precise when it comes to browsing resumes and job advertisements, it turned out that the work on Redfall has been going on since before the launch of Prey: Mooncrash.

Redfall, the protagonists in the debut trailer.

The development of Deathloop instead proceeds from September 2017, long before the prospect of the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft, and in fact it is no coincidence that we are talking about a game that will be released exclusively on PC and PS5.