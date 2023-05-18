A few weeks ago, the second AAA release of the year has arrived for Xbox, redfall, which was in the eye of the press, but not necessarily for the right reasons. And it is that the product turned out to be somewhat deficient for the development budget, thus having frame drops, embarrassing gameplay, among other negative elements.

That has led to the fact that the number of online players is currently reduced. According to data collected by SteamDBthe game peaked at 376 concurrent players last May 16. That means, it fell below 1000 on May 8 and It has continued to decline ever since. With this, it is estimated that within a couple of days it will go to 200 users.

Something that draws attention is that games much older than redfall They have a higher user peak, even though it is not the highest of Steam, at least there is a consistency of 700 or 800 players. And it’s a bit strange that a supposedly AAA-quality game people walked out on less than a month after it was released.

The video game has a current score of 56 on pages like Metacritic, with arguments that quite coincide with each other, something that had not happened in a long time. For its part, the user rating is being more severe, since for now it has a rating of 34, something that unfortunately cannot change even if there are patches.

Remember that redfall Is available in Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: It is a game dedicated to multiplayer where users are not interested in playing. It’s going to be a bit difficult for Microsoft to recover from this situation. Now everything is in the hands of Starfield.