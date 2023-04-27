Arkane Studios has unveiled the official requirements and complete with PC version of Redfall and apparently they are not quite within the reach of all players, since one is needed GTX 1070 and 16GB of RAM to meet the minimums. We have listed them below:

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: AMD RX 580 / NV GTX 1070 / 6GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage Space: 100GB of available space

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: AMD 5700 / NVIDIA RTX 2080 / Intel ARC / 8GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage Space: 100GB of available space

Ultra

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32GB

Video Card: AMD RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 / 10GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage Space: 100GB of available space

We specify that unfortunately Arkane has not indicated which resolution and framerate targets the various configurations proposed above aim at, but in any case the requirements for Redfall seem above average and not by a little. We mentioned the minimums before, but clearly going up things don’t improve: in fact, an RTX 2080 is mentioned in the recommended ones, while for the Ultra ones (which at this point we don’t know if they aim for 4K and 60 fps) an RTX 3080 and as many as 32 GB of RAM. The dimensions are also particularly high, which apparently are close to 100 GB, in any case in line with those of the Xbox Series X version.

If we consider that at launch Redfall will not offer an option for 60 fps on consoles, it would seem that Arkane has encountered some difficulties with regards to optimization, but to get a precise idea on this we will have to wait for in-depth analysis in the review.

We remind you that Redfall will be available from May 2, 2023. Just today the launch trailer was released, in anticipation of the imminent debut in stores.