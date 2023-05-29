Despite a good start, Redfall And out of the top 50 most played games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in less than a month since its release, definitely not a good sign for a game that should also focus heavily on online cooperative multiplayer and extended support.

As we can see both in the US top 50 that in the Italian top 50, Redfall doesn’t show up anywhere, demonstrating how it quickly slipped from the top games on Xbox Live in less than a month of launch. Considering that it had to be a production of a certain caliber, coming from an emblazoned team like Arkane, it is certainly a disappointing result.

This especially if you look at the speed with which this exit from the scene took place, given that Redfall was released on May 2, 2023 and is also included in the Xbox Game Pass, which should guarantee considerable ease of access for all those who own a console Xbox, a PC, and a Microsoft service subscription. Only on 10 May last it still appeared to be one of the most played titles, but evidently it didn’t last that long.

Obviously the launch in rather critical conditions didn’t really help and at this point it’s hard to think that even the promised update for 60 fps could change a lot, unless the developers intend to give the project a really powerful support in the coming months. In the meantime, we’ve learned that Arkane has begun work on a new game, looking forward to hearing more.