Could not miss the usual technical analysis Of Digital Foundry on Redfallwhich we can see in the video below and which clearly pans the Arkane game somewhat due to several Technical Problemsalthough it also highlights some positive aspects.

Redfall isn’t without its charms, reports the UK editorial team, but there are indeed several technical drawbacks, as evidenced by the analysis below.

The game is built on Unreal Engine 4 instead of the CryEngine used for Prey or the Void Engine used by Arkane Lyon: there are some areas that demonstrate the “level of attention one should expect from an Arkane game”, says Digital Foundry, with particular pay attention to some specific areas of the map and volumetric clouds.

For the rest, the texture pop-in it’s a very frequent effect, with some taking as long as 20 seconds to load and appear correctly. Curiously, the analysis points out that the textures of the tree trunks look worse than those seen in 2001’s Halo: Combat Evolvei.

Shadow handling is lacking, but perhaps the biggest issues come from the AI, which can cause further bugs throughout the game. If nothing else, on the front of the resolution Redfall is displayed at native 4K on Xbox Series X and native 1440p on Xbox Series S.

Screen space reflection is only present on Series X, but it also appears in some cutscenes on Series S. On the front performance, the game is locked at 30fps on both consoles, as is well known, and holds the target in a stable manner, save for some small dips noted especially in 4 players. The controls seem to have a large deadzone. To find out more, we refer you to our review of Redfall.