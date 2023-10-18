Digital Foundry has published a new video analysis starring with Redfall focused on the changes made with the arrival of the rich 1.2 update, which as you may know added the long-awaited Performance mode at 60 fps. The verdict is absolutely positive, although according to tech enthusiasts it is not enough to revive the game, which in their opinion is affected by much more serious problems than those relating to performance.

Thanks to the aforementioned patch, Redfall now has two graphics modes on Xbox Series Despite the differences in resolution, the visual differences are minimal and difficult to notice with the naked eye, with details such as shadow resolution, foliage density and draw distance basically on par.

The best mode is therefore undoubtedly the Performance mode due to the doubled and stable framerate on almost all occasions. However, there is also good news for those who prefer the 30 fps version, which now offers rock-solid performance, whereas at launch it was possible to notice drops when moving around the open world.

On Xbox Series S instead, sacrifices are obviously necessary due to the lesser power of the console, primarily with regards to the resolution, which is 1440p upscaled from 972p in Quality mode and from 720p for Performance mode. Also in this case the differences between the two presets are minimal.