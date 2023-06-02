The development of redfall from Arkane Studios was reportedly so problematic that its developers hoped that Microsoft canceled the game after acquiring the company in 2020. Bloomberg released a report after the release of redfall last month, in which he spoke to several anonymous sources familiar with the development of redfall. These sources claimed that redfall it struggled with misguided vision, staffing issues, and more, and received negative reviews and significant technical issues.

Apparently, things got so bad in Arkane that, despite spending two years on redfall at the time of the Xbox takeover, the staff wanted it either rebooted as a single-player game or canceled entirely.

The shift to the multiplayer approach, which was reportedly pushed by parent company ZeniMax, seemed to be one of the main causes of the problems with redfall. The developers who worked on the single player mode of Prey (a format Arkane is known for thanks to hits like Dishonored) were now working on a multiplayer game, and Bloomberg reported that 70% of these staff members left at the end of the game’s development. redfall.

It is claimed that there were also problems replacing them for the same reasons: the applicants looking to fill these positions were developers with a passion for singleplayer and not the multiplayer experts Arkane needed. This led to a team that was allegedly “consistently underestimated” and had fewer than 100 employees.

The project also reportedly lacked direction as a result, with the developers stuck between making a single or multiplayer game. Sources claimed that management was also regularly changing landmarks, saying one day that redfall should be like Far Cry and the next day as borderlandsleaving the designers with no clear idea of ​​what game they were making. Microsoft declined to comment on the report.

The head of XboxPhil Spencer, said he was upset with himself and took full responsibility for handling redfall.

“There is nothing more difficult for me than to disappoint the community of Xbox and to see her lose confidence and feel disappointed,” she said at the time.

This loss of confidence is perhaps the most worrying thing for Xbox when you think about the future of Starfieldthe next colossal RPG from the developer of skyrim and falloutBethesda, which will be released in September.

However, Spencer tried to dismiss the concerns, saying that the publisher “did a better job” of supporting Bethesda than Arkane.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: There are plenty of excuses, don’t you think? The damage has already been done, hopefully Microsoft finds a way to redeem itself with its community.