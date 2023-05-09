Sadie Boyd, the Senior 2D Artist at Arkane Studios who worked on redfalltook to Twitter to address the negative response from the gaming community about the current state of the game.

Boyd expressed unpleasant surprise to see that not only gamers, but also other game developers have ridiculed the game’s release, saying:

“I didn’t expect colleagues, friends or peers to openly jeer and gloat over a troubled pitch.” I did not anticipate my own peers, friends, or colleagues openly mocking and being gleeful of a difficult launch. Delighting in the failure of others, no matter how you feel towards a company, seems mean spirited. I feel sad, confused, and disappointed. — Sadie Boyd (@Wonder_Phoenix) May 4, 2023 “I try to stay positive, really, but I am human and I have feelings. Seeing people I admired saying things like “They deserve it, now their resumes are tainted. What P*%& idiots! etc.” It has been what really bothers me.” I try to keep things positive, I really do. But I am human, I have feelings. Seeing people I looked up to saying things like ‘They deserved this’ ‘Now their resumes are tainted lol’ ‘what fucking idiots’ etc have, truthfully, been the only things to bother me. — Sadie Boyd (@Wonder_Phoenix) May 4, 2023

Previously, it was also reported that the maximum number of concurrent players of redfall on Steam it only reached 6,124 users, marking one of the lowest results for any Arkane Studios game. So far, the game has received mostly negative reviews, with only 59 out of 100 points for the version of Xbox and 57 out of 100 points for the version of pcaccording to Metacritic.

The game’s poor launch was also commented on by Phil Spencer of Xboxwho apologized for the initial state of the release of redfall and stated that the developer, Arkane Austin, will focus on improving the game.

Via: 80 level

Editor’s note: redfall It’s a very bad game, it’s true, but I don’t see the relationship between criticizing or talking about a game and attacking the people who developed it to this level. It may be that in the media this happens more often because you don’t know these people. But when you already get angry with someone who works with you and is part of your community and union, I think he is very bossy and out of place.