With a trailer, Bethesda and Arkane have kicked off the Redfall pre-orderrevealing the Deluxe version “Bring your teeth” which includes the Heroes Pass, i pre-order bonuses and for Game Pass subscribers on PC and Xbox.

Let’s start with the bonuses reserved for the pre-purchase of Redfall and for all those who play it using PC and Xbox Game Pass, who will receive:

“Incomparable”, a Tier 2 Grim Tide buckshot rifle

“Polar Vortex” Multi-Weapon Skin

“Bloody Ravager” stabbing accessory

There Deluxe Edition “Show Your Teeth” (or “Bite Back” depending on the store) is on sale digitally (we don’t know if it will also be available retail) at a price of 109.99 euros for Xbox Series X|S and 99.99 euros for PC via the Windows Store. Steam and Epic Games. Includes:

Base game Redfall

Redfall Heroes Pass featuring two future heroes

Laser Beam multi-weapon skin

Accessory to pierce Tactical knife

Outfits for Devinder “Polar Expedition”

Clothes for Jacob “Eyes in the Dark”

Outfits for Layla “Battle Suit”

Outfits for Remi “Rescue Engineer”

As we can see therefore Redfall will have a sort of Season Pass, called in this case Heroes Pass which will introduce two new playable characters in the future. Clearly it will also be on sale separately, even if at the moment we don’t know at what price.

Redfall will be available from May 2nd on Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will also be included in the Game Pass catalog. Yesterday we saw a new gameplay trailer at the Xbox Developer_Direct.